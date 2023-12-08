Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.97

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 4616591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

