Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

