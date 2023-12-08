Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Koss

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.