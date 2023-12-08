Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 0.5% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.71. 35,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.76. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

