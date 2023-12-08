Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,125 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34.

On Monday, September 18th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06.

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

OKTA opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.