Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,125 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00.
- On Friday, October 13th, Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34.
- On Monday, September 18th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06.
Okta Stock Down 0.1 %
OKTA opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
