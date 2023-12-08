Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.