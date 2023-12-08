Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.81 and last traded at $60.94. 43,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 709,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.