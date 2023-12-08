Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,472. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

