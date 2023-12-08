Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $398.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $416.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

