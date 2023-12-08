Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $399.47. 259,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.74. The company has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

