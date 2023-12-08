Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $521.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 23.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

