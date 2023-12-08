Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $191.03 million and $2.11 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 191,505,613 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

