Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

