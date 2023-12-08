Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.70. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $467.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

