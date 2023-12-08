Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.67 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

