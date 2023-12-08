Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $235.61

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $235.61, but opened at $226.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $216.13, with a volume of 136,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

