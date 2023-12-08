Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.7% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 2,150,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,800,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

