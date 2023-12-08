Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,557,978 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,340,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,978 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $63,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

