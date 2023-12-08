Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $111,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 23.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GFS stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

