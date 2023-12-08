Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $81,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $465.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

