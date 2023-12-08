Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.83% of monday.com worth $62,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

