Marshall Wace LLP Has $77.54 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,058 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $77,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

