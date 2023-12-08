Marshall Wace LLP Has $94.26 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 651.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $94,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

