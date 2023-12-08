Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $65,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 233,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 391,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,840 shares of company stock worth $12,523,065. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

