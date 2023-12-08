Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,351,499 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $101,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,628 shares of company stock worth $20,070,814. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

