Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,433,856 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $83,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,594,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

