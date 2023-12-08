Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,040,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.82% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.