Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $90,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $136,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

