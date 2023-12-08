Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Clean Harbors worth $111,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 3.7 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

