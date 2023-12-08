Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 132.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.4% during the second quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $465.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $472.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

