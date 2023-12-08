Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,340 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 8.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $644,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $386.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

