Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

MTDR opened at $53.75 on Friday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

