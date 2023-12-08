McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,738,000 after buying an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $286.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $279.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

