Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.14

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $289.14 and last traded at $285.53, with a volume of 30262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.