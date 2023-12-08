Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

MRUS stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

