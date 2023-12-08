Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $769.12 million and approximately $41.74 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,102,595,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,500,762 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,102,508,092.8400393 with 1,014,360,052.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75476229 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $45,960,271.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

