Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,827,434. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

