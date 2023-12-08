Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 2,773,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,436,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

