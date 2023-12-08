Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,481 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.47% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 17,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 198,306 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 9,999,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,092,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

