Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 754 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 14,267,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,063. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

