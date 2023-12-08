Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,649. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 207,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

