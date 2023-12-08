MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 180,485 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 180,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

