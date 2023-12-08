MML Investors Services LLC Buys 67,787 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,787 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.13 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

