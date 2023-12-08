MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 172.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.39 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

