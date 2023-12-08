MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $467,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.18 and a 12 month high of $205.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

