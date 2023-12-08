Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.92

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 123279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moelis & Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

