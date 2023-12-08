MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

MDB opened at $384.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $164.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,641,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

