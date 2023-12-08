MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $55.25

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.25, but opened at $56.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 12,281 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

