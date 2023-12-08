Morgan Stanley Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SE stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

