Morgan Stanley Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $54.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

